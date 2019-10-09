Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.95 Million

Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce sales of $104.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.94 million and the highest is $109.60 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $105.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $415.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $403.64 million to $434.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $440.47 million, with estimates ranging from $412.67 million to $466.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 12.61%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOC. TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley D. Page purchased 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $74,779.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,750. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after buying an additional 182,889 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOC remained flat at $$17.59 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 843,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,362. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.42. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

