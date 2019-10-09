Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) Shares Up 10.6%

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR)’s stock price shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.26, 266,332 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 234,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PIR. ValuEngine raised Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($23.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.88) by ($7.37). The business had revenue of $304.59 million during the quarter. Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 20.87% and a negative return on equity of 714.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pier 1 Imports stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.43% of Pier 1 Imports as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile (NYSE:PIR)

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

