Pinnacle Bank Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pinnacle Bank reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 175.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in McKesson by 165.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 35.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.02. 10,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $150.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total value of $60,679.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,268 shares in the company, valued at $182,325.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,738. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

