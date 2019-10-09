Pistol Bay Mining (CVE:PST) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of Pistol Bay Mining Inc (CVE:PST) rose 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 131,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 314,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $978,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74.

About Pistol Bay Mining (CVE:PST)

Pistol Bay Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, uranium, and other base metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the 100% optioned properties in Confederation Lake volcanogenic massive sulphide greenstone belt, including Garnet Lake/Arrow Zone; Dixie 17, 18, 19, 20, and 3; Fredart and Copperlode; Ben Lake, Joy, and Caravelle; and Lucky 7/Moth claims located in Ontario.

