PIXEL (PXL) Market Capitalization Tops $948,884.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $948,884.00 and $596,995.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,569.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.43 or 0.02783006 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00606841 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,034,231 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.