Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives $11.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLYA. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.52. 7,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.71 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

