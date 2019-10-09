Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 945.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 444,729 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.5% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16,194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,986,000 after buying an additional 12,037,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,088,000 after buying an additional 1,560,142 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $203,137,000 after buying an additional 1,323,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,578,027,000 after buying an additional 1,167,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.69. 190,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,403,966. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

