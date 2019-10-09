Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Invests $2.29 Million in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 101,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 870.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. 150,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,364. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0935 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

