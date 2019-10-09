Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 615,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,782,000. Johnson Controls International comprises about 2.1% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,639,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,554,000 after purchasing an additional 207,093 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,196,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,095,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 53.9% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 44,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 37,986 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,399.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 132,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,070.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $473,142.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 881,753 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,881.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,757 shares of company stock worth $7,219,096 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.81. 464,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,590,970. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

