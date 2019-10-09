Polianta Ltd Takes $1.13 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Fiserv comprises about 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 212,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 86,674 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 282,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,920,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,803,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.49. 47,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,562. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $2,591,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,229 shares in the company, valued at $28,118,310.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,713,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.86 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

