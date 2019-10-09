PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.33.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.71. The stock had a trading volume of 704,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,867. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $94.37 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,772,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 103.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49,577 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 36.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,559 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 191,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

