PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $772.88 Million

Brokerages predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will announce $772.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $777.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $766.37 million. PRA Health Sciences reported sales of $717.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $763.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.95 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.64%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,261. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $649,401,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,054,000 after buying an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

