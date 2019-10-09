PressOne Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43,340.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One PressOne token can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $10.37 million and $43,340.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.01023450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00032336 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00089933 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en.

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.