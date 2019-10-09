Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Trading 6.8% Higher

Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES) traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.88 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 104.12 ($1.36), 18,306 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 8,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.27).

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.57. The company has a market cap of $19.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.84.

About Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

