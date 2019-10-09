Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 404,930 Shares of Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,930 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 13.78% of Horizon Global worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 51,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.50 price objective on Horizon Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Horizon Global stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. Horizon Global Corp has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $94.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Global Corp will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,798.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Kennedy bought 8,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $35,686.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,728.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 85,543 shares of company stock valued at $333,073 in the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Global Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.