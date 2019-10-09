Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $7.98 Million Position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 635,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.70% of Epizyme worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 29.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after buying an additional 1,630,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Epizyme by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,216 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Epizyme by 15.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,694,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,742 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Epizyme by 7.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,253,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,045,000 after purchasing an additional 697,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Epizyme by 733.8% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 493,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 434,474 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.37. Epizyme Inc has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. The company’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

