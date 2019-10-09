Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $8.61 Million Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Under Armour worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $999,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UA stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.05. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

UA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

