Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $8.99 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 444,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,912,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,620 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706,611 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,973,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,101,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,369 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $812,968.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $176,416.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,402.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,658 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.