Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $9.43 Million Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.48% of eHealth worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 1,540.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,644,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,184 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 130.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,432,000 after buying an additional 233,335 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $18,036,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 12.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,222,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,205,000 after buying an additional 131,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $11,193,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. First Analysis raised shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 target price on shares of eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $150.00 target price on shares of eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of EHTH opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $112.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $99,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 1,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.10 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,159.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,440 and have sold 168,627 shares valued at $17,476,948. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

