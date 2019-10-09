Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 2,731.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,968 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,180,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,694,000 after acquiring an additional 741,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,195,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,011,000 after acquiring an additional 487,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth about $16,468,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

QGEN stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. Qiagen NV has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.37 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Qiagen from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.