Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 144,535 Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,535 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.25% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHAS. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $87,165,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $118.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 16.51 and a quick ratio of 16.52.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,447.33% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.