Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,975 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 417,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 35.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:STAY opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,346.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

