Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 71,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,017. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $57,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 11,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $704,298.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,829 shares of company stock valued at $872,799. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.