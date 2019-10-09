Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Stake Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $57,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 11,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $704,298.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,829 shares of company stock valued at $872,799 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

