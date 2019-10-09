Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 286.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.98. 3,669,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,844,748. The stock has a market cap of $310.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $125.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

