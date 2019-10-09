ProCurrency (PROC) Price Hits $0.0004

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One ProCurrency coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProCurrency has a total market cap of $36,734.00 and $3,187.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.88 or 0.02322584 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ProCurrency

ProCurrency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,010,558,812 coins and its circulating supply is 103,483,931 coins. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

