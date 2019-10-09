Prometeus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $455,955.00 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $649,165.00 and $455,955.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00205965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.01068363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00032569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00090081 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.