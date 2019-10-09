Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.06

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 30945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Propetro from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Propetro from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Propetro to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Propetro to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $833.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $529.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.61 million. Propetro had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Propetro Holding Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

