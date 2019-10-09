ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) is Howard Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Howard Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises approximately 1.1% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 607.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.30. 196,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,013. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.97. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $81.39 and a 12-month high of $133.46.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

