ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.27

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.27 and traded as high as $27.63. ProShares UltraShort Euro shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 200 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro by 79.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

