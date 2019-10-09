Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

PTGX has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 4,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,953. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.90). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.50% and a negative net margin of 209.02%. The business had revenue of ($8.19) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 million. Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $95,509.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $30,045.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.