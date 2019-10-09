Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 684,452 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 841,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

The stock has a market cap of $5.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). Research analysts predict that Proteon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.53% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

