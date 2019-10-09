Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Position Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Proto Labs worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.26. Proto Labs Inc has a 1-year low of $88.75 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.51.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.49 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.71%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

