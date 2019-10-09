Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PUBGY. ValuEngine raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Liberum Capital lowered Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

PUBGY stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. 87,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,197. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

