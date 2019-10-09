Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Gap Down to $7.86

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $7.86. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 2,242,000 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

The company has a market cap of $297.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 254.09% and a negative net margin of 32.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $126,895.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,189,525 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $163,317 over the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

