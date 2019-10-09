PumaPay Reaches Market Cap of $5.61 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinBene and Coinall. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $376,292.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00038152 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.93 or 0.06218591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001064 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016513 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00040059 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, IDEX, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Coinall and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

