Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,107 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,346.8% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. 846,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,313. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $27.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

