Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.60.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $367.63. 1,265,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.07 and its 200 day moving average is $325.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $223.63 and a 1-year high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

