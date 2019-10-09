Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 830 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. 225,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,590. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

