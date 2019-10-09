Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.86. 2,316,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,305. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $123.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.46.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

