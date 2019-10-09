Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $327,000 Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 17.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 109,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,661,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.83. 1,757,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,543. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.76. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $161.82 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

