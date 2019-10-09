Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,938. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.