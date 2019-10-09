Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 8,195 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $43,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.92. 4,057,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $94.07.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.