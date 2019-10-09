PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) Trading 2.7% Higher

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57, 31 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 201,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83.

About PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

