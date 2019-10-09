Pylon Network Price Hits $1.05 on Top Exchanges (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $484,518.00 and approximately $2,667.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pylon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00012262 BTC on exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $33.94 and $50.98.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00038152 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.93 or 0.06218591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001064 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016513 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 462,153 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org.

Pylon Network Coin Trading

Pylon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $18.94, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39, $51.55, $7.50, $20.33, $24.43, $50.98, $13.77 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.