Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $68.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pyxus International an industry rank of 228 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pyxus International from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE:PYX traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. 5,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,119. Pyxus International has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($6.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.50 million. Pyxus International had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxus International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Pyxus International during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxus International during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxus International by 12,943.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pyxus International during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

