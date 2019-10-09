QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 38000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $6.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39.

QMC Quantum Minerals Company Profile (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, and platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Namew Lake Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Project comprising the Rocky Lake property, the Rocky-Namew property, and the Namew Lake property; and the Irgon Lithium Mine project located in Manitoba, Canada.

