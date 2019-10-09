QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $54.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. QTS Realty Trust traded as high as $52.08 and last traded at $52.01, with a volume of 79759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QTS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $54.00 target price on QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger purchased 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,593. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 946,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after buying an additional 81,820 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,716,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 6.19%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

About QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

