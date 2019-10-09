Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $342,793.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001503 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Liqui and Upbit. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00021809 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010756 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.13 or 0.02296207 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000680 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,288,076 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

