Qube (ASX:QUB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.16

Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $3.29. Qube shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 3,574,944 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$3.16 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.91.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Qube’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, insider Maurice James 1,474,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th.

About Qube (ASX:QUB)

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services for freight moving to and from ports in Australia. The company's Logistics segment offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This segment provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

